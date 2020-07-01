All apartments in Reston
11606 STONEVIEW SQUARE
Last updated March 26 2020 at 1:03 AM

11606 STONEVIEW SQUARE

11606 Stoneview Square · No Longer Available
Location

11606 Stoneview Square, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
***FOR RENT***Beautiful 3BR/2BA Condo, Spacious 1029 Sq Ft with Brazilian Cherry Flooring and Premium Wall-to-Wall Carpeting in 2 Bedrooms. Full Sized Front-Load LG Washer and Dryer, Lunar Pearl Granite Kitchen (2019) with Stainless Steel Appliances and Custom Glass Tile Backsplash, Well Cared-For with Many Special Touches. Renovated Master Bathroom (2018). Best in Shadowood, 2 Assigned Parking Spots, Just minutes from Wiehle Ave Silver Line Metro, Dulles Airport, Reston Shopping, Restaurants, Trails, Pools and other Amenities .~~ RENT Covers All Utilities!!! (Heat/Cool/Electric/Water).~~ Great Opportunity, Move-In Ready! Visit Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11606 STONEVIEW SQUARE have any available units?
11606 STONEVIEW SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11606 STONEVIEW SQUARE have?
Some of 11606 STONEVIEW SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11606 STONEVIEW SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
11606 STONEVIEW SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11606 STONEVIEW SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 11606 STONEVIEW SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11606 STONEVIEW SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 11606 STONEVIEW SQUARE offers parking.
Does 11606 STONEVIEW SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11606 STONEVIEW SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11606 STONEVIEW SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 11606 STONEVIEW SQUARE has a pool.
Does 11606 STONEVIEW SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 11606 STONEVIEW SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 11606 STONEVIEW SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11606 STONEVIEW SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.

