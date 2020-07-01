11606 STONEVIEW SQUARE

Amenities

***FOR RENT***Beautiful 3BR/2BA Condo, Spacious 1029 Sq Ft with Brazilian Cherry Flooring and Premium Wall-to-Wall Carpeting in 2 Bedrooms. Full Sized Front-Load LG Washer and Dryer, Lunar Pearl Granite Kitchen (2019) with Stainless Steel Appliances and Custom Glass Tile Backsplash, Well Cared-For with Many Special Touches. Renovated Master Bathroom (2018). Best in Shadowood, 2 Assigned Parking Spots, Just minutes from Wiehle Ave Silver Line Metro, Dulles Airport, Reston Shopping, Restaurants, Trails, Pools and other Amenities .~~ RENT Covers All Utilities!!! (Heat/Cool/Electric/Water).~~ Great Opportunity, Move-In Ready! Visit Today!