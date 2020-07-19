11585 RED LEAF COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

JUST LISTED! Beautifully renovated 2 LVL home on premium backs to peaceful trees lot, Open floorplan when you walk in foyer you will be drawn to the wall of windows overlooking woods and moving picture of nature! You are in Reston yet feel like you are away in respite in your own place. Gleaming Hardwoods, Gorgeous Renovated kitchen: cherry cabs, counters, desk area, pantry, SS appliances, Hardwoods throughout main LVL, Renovated baths, Deck w/stairs off Dining rm* LL: Large FR walk out to bkyd, laundry rm with new washer/dryer, a bedroom/office, guest room, Full bath with soaking tub! Plus walk out to patio and private backyard. What an opportunity to be close in yet private and relaxing home! Available now*