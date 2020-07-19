All apartments in Reston
11585 RED LEAF COURT
11585 RED LEAF COURT

11585 Red Leaf Court · No Longer Available
Location

11585 Red Leaf Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
JUST LISTED! Beautifully renovated 2 LVL home on premium backs to peaceful trees lot, Open floorplan when you walk in foyer you will be drawn to the wall of windows overlooking woods and moving picture of nature! You are in Reston yet feel like you are away in respite in your own place. Gleaming Hardwoods, Gorgeous Renovated kitchen: cherry cabs, counters, desk area, pantry, SS appliances, Hardwoods throughout main LVL, Renovated baths, Deck w/stairs off Dining rm* LL: Large FR walk out to bkyd, laundry rm with new washer/dryer, a bedroom/office, guest room, Full bath with soaking tub! Plus walk out to patio and private backyard. What an opportunity to be close in yet private and relaxing home! Available now*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11585 RED LEAF COURT have any available units?
11585 RED LEAF COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
What amenities does 11585 RED LEAF COURT have?
Some of 11585 RED LEAF COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11585 RED LEAF COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11585 RED LEAF COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11585 RED LEAF COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11585 RED LEAF COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11585 RED LEAF COURT offer parking?
No, 11585 RED LEAF COURT does not offer parking.
Does 11585 RED LEAF COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11585 RED LEAF COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11585 RED LEAF COURT have a pool?
No, 11585 RED LEAF COURT does not have a pool.
Does 11585 RED LEAF COURT have accessible units?
No, 11585 RED LEAF COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11585 RED LEAF COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11585 RED LEAF COURT has units with dishwashers.
