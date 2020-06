Amenities

Have you always dreamed of a home office ?Now possible. Don't always want to drive ? Great. Restaurants,shops ,Metro are super close. Home features stunningly renovated kitchen with family room; living and dining rooms lead to backyard patio. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, ample closet space, gorgeous bathrooms, and separate utility/storage room..Enjoy Reston amenities; pools, paths, tennis courts.No unrelated groups