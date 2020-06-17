11532 HICKORY CLUSTER

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Unique 3 level mid-century modern beauty with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Located in a highly desirable neighborhood with an awesome location. Walls of windows provide tons of natural light and beautiful serene views. Private rooftop terrace. Walkout lower level to patio which backs to woods and trails for hiking and biking. Easy walking distance to Lake Anne with many shops and restaurants. Many custom fixtures throughout. Make this your new home for the new year!