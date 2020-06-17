All apartments in Reston
11532 HICKORY CLUSTER
Last updated March 9 2020 at 1:52 AM

11532 HICKORY CLUSTER

11532 Hickory Cluster · No Longer Available
Location

11532 Hickory Cluster, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unique 3 level mid-century modern beauty with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Located in a highly desirable neighborhood with an awesome location. Walls of windows provide tons of natural light and beautiful serene views. Private rooftop terrace. Walkout lower level to patio which backs to woods and trails for hiking and biking. Easy walking distance to Lake Anne with many shops and restaurants. Many custom fixtures throughout. Make this your new home for the new year!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

