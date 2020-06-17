Unique 3 level mid-century modern beauty with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Located in a highly desirable neighborhood with an awesome location. Walls of windows provide tons of natural light and beautiful serene views. Private rooftop terrace. Walkout lower level to patio which backs to woods and trails for hiking and biking. Easy walking distance to Lake Anne with many shops and restaurants. Many custom fixtures throughout. Make this your new home for the new year!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11532 HICKORY CLUSTER have any available units?
11532 HICKORY CLUSTER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11532 HICKORY CLUSTER have?
Some of 11532 HICKORY CLUSTER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11532 HICKORY CLUSTER currently offering any rent specials?
11532 HICKORY CLUSTER is not currently offering any rent specials.