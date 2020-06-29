11500 FAIRWAY DRIVE

Amenities

Sought after Waterford Square Condominium Lifestyle. This building is a hidden gem where many long time Restonians moved because of the special attributes of the location and size of the homes. This is a penthouse location, unit 606, approximately 1699 square feet of living space. The kitchen has been totally remodeled with all new cabinets, granite countertops, all new appliances (never used)and pantry closet. Two large bedrooms with ample closet space, master bedroom/master bath suite, 2nd full bathroom, very large laundry room with large, shelved closet and additional cabinets. Full dining room, recessed lights, walkout to enclosed balcony. Living room features fireplace. New Hardwood floors in foyer and dining room; New carpet in living room and bedrooms. Freshly painted throughout. 1 garage space in building basement garage with additional storage space. Open parking surrounds the building for any overflow parking as well as street parking in front of the building. Located within 1 mile to historic Lake Anne and also to Reston Town Center. Restaurants, Movie Theater, Ice Skating, Shops, Community Pools and Tennis, Silver Line Metro (2 stations), walk/jog/bike trails