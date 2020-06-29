All apartments in Reston
11500 FAIRWAY DRIVE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 6:07 AM

11500 FAIRWAY DRIVE

11500 Fairway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11500 Fairway Drive, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Sought after Waterford Square Condominium Lifestyle. This building is a hidden gem where many long time Restonians moved because of the special attributes of the location and size of the homes. This is a penthouse location, unit 606, approximately 1699 square feet of living space. The kitchen has been totally remodeled with all new cabinets, granite countertops, all new appliances (never used)and pantry closet. Two large bedrooms with ample closet space, master bedroom/master bath suite, 2nd full bathroom, very large laundry room with large, shelved closet and additional cabinets. Full dining room, recessed lights, walkout to enclosed balcony. Living room features fireplace. New Hardwood floors in foyer and dining room; New carpet in living room and bedrooms. Freshly painted throughout. 1 garage space in building basement garage with additional storage space. Open parking surrounds the building for any overflow parking as well as street parking in front of the building. Located within 1 mile to historic Lake Anne and also to Reston Town Center. Restaurants, Movie Theater, Ice Skating, Shops, Community Pools and Tennis, Silver Line Metro (2 stations), walk/jog/bike trails

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11500 FAIRWAY DRIVE have any available units?
11500 FAIRWAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11500 FAIRWAY DRIVE have?
Some of 11500 FAIRWAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11500 FAIRWAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11500 FAIRWAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11500 FAIRWAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11500 FAIRWAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11500 FAIRWAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11500 FAIRWAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11500 FAIRWAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11500 FAIRWAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11500 FAIRWAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11500 FAIRWAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11500 FAIRWAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11500 FAIRWAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11500 FAIRWAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11500 FAIRWAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
