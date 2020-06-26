All apartments in Reston
11467 WASHINGTON PLAZA W.
11467 WASHINGTON PLAZA W

11467 Washington Plaza West · No Longer Available
Location

11467 Washington Plaza West, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
WATERFRONT Lake Anne! Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse in the heart of RESTON. Open Floor Plan Kitchen, Dining and Living Room Combo. Large Kitchen Island and Stainless Steal Appliances. Master Bedroom w/ en-suite Master Bathroom. Beautiful views of Lake Anne from the Bedrooms and throughout the house. Family/Recreation Room in Lower Level with Walk Out to Patio and Lake Anne. Washer and Dryer in TH. Boat conveys (ask questions) Move in Ready, Pets Welcome! Walking distance to Lake Anne Plaza! Close to Reston Town Center, Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Soccer Field and Tot Lot/Playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11467 WASHINGTON PLAZA W have any available units?
11467 WASHINGTON PLAZA W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11467 WASHINGTON PLAZA W have?
Some of 11467 WASHINGTON PLAZA W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11467 WASHINGTON PLAZA W currently offering any rent specials?
11467 WASHINGTON PLAZA W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11467 WASHINGTON PLAZA W pet-friendly?
Yes, 11467 WASHINGTON PLAZA W is pet friendly.
Does 11467 WASHINGTON PLAZA W offer parking?
No, 11467 WASHINGTON PLAZA W does not offer parking.
Does 11467 WASHINGTON PLAZA W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11467 WASHINGTON PLAZA W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11467 WASHINGTON PLAZA W have a pool?
Yes, 11467 WASHINGTON PLAZA W has a pool.
Does 11467 WASHINGTON PLAZA W have accessible units?
No, 11467 WASHINGTON PLAZA W does not have accessible units.
Does 11467 WASHINGTON PLAZA W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11467 WASHINGTON PLAZA W has units with dishwashers.

