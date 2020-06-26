11467 WASHINGTON PLAZA W.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool tennis court

WATERFRONT Lake Anne! Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse in the heart of RESTON. Open Floor Plan Kitchen, Dining and Living Room Combo. Large Kitchen Island and Stainless Steal Appliances. Master Bedroom w/ en-suite Master Bathroom. Beautiful views of Lake Anne from the Bedrooms and throughout the house. Family/Recreation Room in Lower Level with Walk Out to Patio and Lake Anne. Washer and Dryer in TH. Boat conveys (ask questions) Move in Ready, Pets Welcome! Walking distance to Lake Anne Plaza! Close to Reston Town Center, Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Soccer Field and Tot Lot/Playground.