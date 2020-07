Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

CHARMING OPEN AND BRIGHT WITH 3 BR 2 BATHS ONE CAR GARAGE, ONE LEVEL SINGLE FAMILY HOME - SUPER LOCATION NEAR SILVER LINE METRO, TOLL ROAD, AIRPORT.... ENJOY ALL THE RESTON AMENITIES: POOLS, TENNIS, JOG/WALK PATHS, TOWN CENTER SHOPPING, METRO ..... Great Room with cozy fireplace and sliding glass door leading to private patio with Cherry tree, and beautiful back yard. Washer and dryer, wood floors, storage room, pet dog case by case. COME AND SEE!