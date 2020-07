Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Currently Occupied until March 31- Photos are of empty Condo- Welcome home to a peaceful setting located in a nature sanctuary. This condo offers a sunlit open floor plan with soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, gas fireplace and more. Well-maintained inside and out. One-car garage with extra parking. Community pride shows everywhere. Pool and tennis available along with unlimited walking paths. Near the Metro, Rt. 7, Fairfax Co.Pkwy, Toll Rd, Dulles Airport.-