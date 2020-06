11401 GATE HILL PLACE

Amenities

For Sale or Rent at $1,550. Which ever comes first. Welcome to Sutton Ridge!! This Quiet ground-level end unit features a private patio, spacious living area & updates! Kitchen features granite counters, custom tile & backsplash, Stainless steel appliances, soft-close drawers, & built-in wine rack. Cozy living room w/gas fireplace! Great location close to North Point Village Shopping Center! Access to outdoor pools, tennis courts, tot lots, lots of walking trails! Don't miss out- come take a look!!!