11260 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #140

All utilities and fees included. Available 6 August 2019. A great place to live, at a great location, and only .8 miles to Wiehle Metro. Great access to the city and Dulles Airport. A large 1 bedroom / 1 bath home, with a den/breakfast nook. Wall to wall carpeting with a pantry, stacked washer/dryer, and custom closets in the Master Bedroom. Your sliding glass door opens to a ground level patio courtyard that is 50 yards from the community pool, and very near to the community children play area. The home is in a quiet neighborhood, actually an urban sanctuary, in the heart of Reston and close to shopping and dining. The Condo Association requires a one time refundable (when the lease is finished) move-in fee of $250.00 See this home for yourself. You will be glad you did.