Reston, VA
11260 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #140
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:02 AM

11260 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #140

11260 Chestnut Grove Square · No Longer Available
Location

11260 Chestnut Grove Square, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
All utilities and fees included. Available 6 August 2019. A great place to live, at a great location, and only .8 miles to Wiehle Metro. Great access to the city and Dulles Airport. A large 1 bedroom / 1 bath home, with a den/breakfast nook. Wall to wall carpeting with a pantry, stacked washer/dryer, and custom closets in the Master Bedroom. Your sliding glass door opens to a ground level patio courtyard that is 50 yards from the community pool, and very near to the community children play area. The home is in a quiet neighborhood, actually an urban sanctuary, in the heart of Reston and close to shopping and dining. The Condo Association requires a one time refundable (when the lease is finished) move-in fee of $250.00 See this home for yourself. You will be glad you did.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11260 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #140 have any available units?
11260 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #140 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11260 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #140 have?
Some of 11260 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #140's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11260 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #140 currently offering any rent specials?
11260 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #140 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11260 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #140 pet-friendly?
No, 11260 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #140 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11260 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #140 offer parking?
Yes, 11260 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #140 offers parking.
Does 11260 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #140 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11260 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #140 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11260 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #140 have a pool?
Yes, 11260 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #140 has a pool.
Does 11260 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #140 have accessible units?
No, 11260 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #140 does not have accessible units.
Does 11260 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #140 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11260 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #140 has units with dishwashers.
