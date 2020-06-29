11008 GRANBY COURT

Amenities

Pictures to follow. Brand new kitchen, new powder room, new flooring on the main level. New paint and carpet. Updated bath on the lower level. Family friendly neighborhood including community pools with option to purchase pool pass. Great location. Easy access to the Toll Road for commuting into Reston or East to Tysons/downtown DC. About 1 mile from the Metro. Walking distance to Sunrise Valley ES and shops/restaurants. Easy access to the W&OD trail and other walking trails. Available Jan1.