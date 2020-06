Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome 4 BR 3 1/2 bath home in the Sunrise Valley School District. 3 fireplaces add such ambiance! Lower level bedroom and full bath perfect for inlaws, au pair etc... 3 decks backing to parkland offers complete privacy. Indoor photos will be taken after tenant moves out but act now as it will not last long!