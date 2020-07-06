All apartments in Prince William County
9653 MARLETTE DRIVE
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:36 AM

9653 MARLETTE DRIVE

9653 Marlette Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9653 Marlette Drive, Prince William County, VA 20181

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Imagine living in this superbly designed and spacious 5 bed, 3.5 bath home w/almost 6,000 Square feet of living space. This expansive light-bathed home offers awe-inspiring two-acre wooded views with no HOA?perfect for entertaining.Magazine-quality kitchen comes well-appointed with slab granite counters, large center island, stainless steel appliances, cooktop, and double oven. Kitchen opens to a massive two story great-room. Nothing beats grilling on the large deck overlooking the private wooded lot. Bright open floor plan that features a formal dining room and library.Generous finished basement features a custom home bar, 5th bedroom, full bath, and exercise room. Great for visiting friends or family. Grab a drink from the bar and head right into the home theater, perfect for the big game! All audio equipment, projector, and screen convey. Basement walks out to the backyard.For a luxurious retreat, head to the tranquil master suite and indulge in the spa-like bath marked by a sleek double sink vanity, marble style shower and oversized walk-in closet with custom organization system. Guests will love the comfortable beds and baths, which are equally impressive and well-appointed.Clearly no detail is left unturned in this lovingly maintained home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9653 MARLETTE DRIVE have any available units?
9653 MARLETTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince William County, VA.
What amenities does 9653 MARLETTE DRIVE have?
Some of 9653 MARLETTE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9653 MARLETTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9653 MARLETTE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9653 MARLETTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9653 MARLETTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince William County.
Does 9653 MARLETTE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9653 MARLETTE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9653 MARLETTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9653 MARLETTE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9653 MARLETTE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9653 MARLETTE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9653 MARLETTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9653 MARLETTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9653 MARLETTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9653 MARLETTE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9653 MARLETTE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9653 MARLETTE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
