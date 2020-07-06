9653 MARLETTE DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel walk in closets gym hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym bbq/grill hot tub media room

Imagine living in this superbly designed and spacious 5 bed, 3.5 bath home w/almost 6,000 Square feet of living space. This expansive light-bathed home offers awe-inspiring two-acre wooded views with no HOA?perfect for entertaining.Magazine-quality kitchen comes well-appointed with slab granite counters, large center island, stainless steel appliances, cooktop, and double oven. Kitchen opens to a massive two story great-room. Nothing beats grilling on the large deck overlooking the private wooded lot. Bright open floor plan that features a formal dining room and library.Generous finished basement features a custom home bar, 5th bedroom, full bath, and exercise room. Great for visiting friends or family. Grab a drink from the bar and head right into the home theater, perfect for the big game! All audio equipment, projector, and screen convey. Basement walks out to the backyard.For a luxurious retreat, head to the tranquil master suite and indulge in the spa-like bath marked by a sleek double sink vanity, marble style shower and oversized walk-in closet with custom organization system. Guests will love the comfortable beds and baths, which are equally impressive and well-appointed.Clearly no detail is left unturned in this lovingly maintained home.