Prince William County, VA
7755 Glade Ct
7755 Glade Ct

7755 Glade Court · No Longer Available
Location

7755 Glade Court, Prince William County, VA 20112

Amenities

walk in closets
ceiling fan
clubhouse
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Furnished Walkout Basement Room for Rent - Property Id: 152618

Seeking renter for room in apartment offered for $300 PER WEEK. Apt has private entrance in quiet subdivision in Prince William County. Carpeted apartment has bedroom with queen bed, walk-in closet & ceiling fan. Kitchen has new large refrigerator and new microwave oven, large counter-top/sink, cabinets for storage. Large den has dining table, chairs and large reclining lounge chair. Closet has space for storage for miscellaneous items. Landlord pays all utilities plus trash pickup, security monitoring, qtrly pest control and home owner association fees valued at $500+/mo. One month's security deposit required from tenant with first month's rent in cash or certified bank check. Minutes from GMU-PWC, I-95 and I-66, Quantico or the Dumfries Road HOV Slug Lot into downtown. Contact owner at 703-678-9905 for further information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/152618
Property Id 152618

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5367116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7755 Glade Ct have any available units?
7755 Glade Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince William County, VA.
What amenities does 7755 Glade Ct have?
Some of 7755 Glade Ct's amenities include walk in closets, ceiling fan, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7755 Glade Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7755 Glade Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7755 Glade Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7755 Glade Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince William County.
Does 7755 Glade Ct offer parking?
No, 7755 Glade Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7755 Glade Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7755 Glade Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7755 Glade Ct have a pool?
No, 7755 Glade Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7755 Glade Ct have accessible units?
No, 7755 Glade Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7755 Glade Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7755 Glade Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7755 Glade Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7755 Glade Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
