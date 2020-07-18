7755 Glade Ct

Amenities

Furnished Walkout Basement Room for Rent - Property Id: 152618



Seeking renter for room in apartment offered for $300 PER WEEK. Apt has private entrance in quiet subdivision in Prince William County. Carpeted apartment has bedroom with queen bed, walk-in closet & ceiling fan. Kitchen has new large refrigerator and new microwave oven, large counter-top/sink, cabinets for storage. Large den has dining table, chairs and large reclining lounge chair. Closet has space for storage for miscellaneous items. Landlord pays all utilities plus trash pickup, security monitoring, qtrly pest control and home owner association fees valued at $500+/mo. One month's security deposit required from tenant with first month's rent in cash or certified bank check. Minutes from GMU-PWC, I-95 and I-66, Quantico or the Dumfries Road HOV Slug Lot into downtown. Contact owner at 703-678-9905 for further information.

No Pets Allowed



