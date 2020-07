Amenities

in unit laundry garage fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

One Car Garage End Unit TH on the golf course in Piedmont! Three level bump out. Newer carpet and fresh paint. Main level boasts LR/DR combo, spacious kitchen w/ table space and bump out. 3 upper level Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Vaulted Ceilings. Basement w/ FP. Washer and Dryer. Enjoy all of the Piedmont amenities. Available 6/10. No Pets.