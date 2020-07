Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Available September 23, Brand New super loaded townhome in convenient Haymarket location! Close to commuter routes, shopping and medical facilities. Pristine modern feel with wood flooring, fresh paint, quartz counter tops, stainless appliances. Large master suite on upper level and bug secondary bedrooms. This home has a deck and walk out basement with a full bathroom too! Make it yours!