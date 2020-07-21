All apartments in Prince William County
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM

5555 OLD FARM LANE

5555 Old Farm Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5555 Old Farm Lane, Prince William County, VA 20109

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
A true GEM located within the National Manassas Battlefield. Take a walk out your door and you are right on a trail - horseback riding or walking! This is a rare opportunity to rent a whole house so close to everything, but so far away! For the executive to the horse/nature lover, this is the ONE you will not want to turn down! Located within 5-10 minutes of Centreville, Manassas, and Gainesville! Bring your belongings and move in...the grounds and exterior are maintained by the landlord. The house is appointed with a 3 bedrooms ( 2 of which are in-law suites) and 2 & 1/2 bathrooms. There is a temperature controlled wine cellar for the most discerning wine collector. After you pour your glass of wine, go relax on your private deck overlooking fields adjacent to Bull Run River! A piece of history you will not want to miss!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5555 OLD FARM LANE have any available units?
5555 OLD FARM LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince William County, VA.
What amenities does 5555 OLD FARM LANE have?
Some of 5555 OLD FARM LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5555 OLD FARM LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5555 OLD FARM LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5555 OLD FARM LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5555 OLD FARM LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince William County.
Does 5555 OLD FARM LANE offer parking?
No, 5555 OLD FARM LANE does not offer parking.
Does 5555 OLD FARM LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5555 OLD FARM LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5555 OLD FARM LANE have a pool?
No, 5555 OLD FARM LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5555 OLD FARM LANE have accessible units?
No, 5555 OLD FARM LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5555 OLD FARM LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5555 OLD FARM LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5555 OLD FARM LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5555 OLD FARM LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
