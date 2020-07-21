5555 OLD FARM LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

A true GEM located within the National Manassas Battlefield. Take a walk out your door and you are right on a trail - horseback riding or walking! This is a rare opportunity to rent a whole house so close to everything, but so far away! For the executive to the horse/nature lover, this is the ONE you will not want to turn down! Located within 5-10 minutes of Centreville, Manassas, and Gainesville! Bring your belongings and move in...the grounds and exterior are maintained by the landlord. The house is appointed with a 3 bedrooms ( 2 of which are in-law suites) and 2 & 1/2 bathrooms. There is a temperature controlled wine cellar for the most discerning wine collector. After you pour your glass of wine, go relax on your private deck overlooking fields adjacent to Bull Run River! A piece of history you will not want to miss!!!