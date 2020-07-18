All apartments in Prince William County
13872 Crabtree Way · No Longer Available
Location

13872 Crabtree Way, Prince William County, VA 20155
Heritage Hunt

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful views overlooking golf course and pond* Freshly painted/new carpet detached home with 3 bedrooms/3 full baths/large great room w/frpl/sun room/den/loft/dining room/large eat-in kitchen/2 car garage*First floor master with large bath--separate shower and Jacuzzi tub*large walk-in closet*additional bedroom and study/den/office on first floor*large great room w/cathedral ceilings and gas fireplace*Separate sun room leading out to patio*upstairs is a loft overlooking the great room*3rd bedroom w/3rd bathroom*2 car garage*very active 55+ gated adult community with golf/trails/fitness/Aquatic center/community center and more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13872 CRABTREE WAY have any available units?
13872 CRABTREE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince William County, VA.
What amenities does 13872 CRABTREE WAY have?
Some of 13872 CRABTREE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13872 CRABTREE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13872 CRABTREE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13872 CRABTREE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13872 CRABTREE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince William County.
Does 13872 CRABTREE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13872 CRABTREE WAY offers parking.
Does 13872 CRABTREE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13872 CRABTREE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13872 CRABTREE WAY have a pool?
No, 13872 CRABTREE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13872 CRABTREE WAY have accessible units?
No, 13872 CRABTREE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13872 CRABTREE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13872 CRABTREE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 13872 CRABTREE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 13872 CRABTREE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
