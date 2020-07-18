13872 Crabtree Way, Prince William County, VA 20155 Heritage Hunt
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful views overlooking golf course and pond* Freshly painted/new carpet detached home with 3 bedrooms/3 full baths/large great room w/frpl/sun room/den/loft/dining room/large eat-in kitchen/2 car garage*First floor master with large bath--separate shower and Jacuzzi tub*large walk-in closet*additional bedroom and study/den/office on first floor*large great room w/cathedral ceilings and gas fireplace*Separate sun room leading out to patio*upstairs is a loft overlooking the great room*3rd bedroom w/3rd bathroom*2 car garage*very active 55+ gated adult community with golf/trails/fitness/Aquatic center/community center and more
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13872 CRABTREE WAY have any available units?
13872 CRABTREE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince William County, VA.
What amenities does 13872 CRABTREE WAY have?
Some of 13872 CRABTREE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13872 CRABTREE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13872 CRABTREE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.