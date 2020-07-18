13872 CRABTREE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage

Beautiful views overlooking golf course and pond* Freshly painted/new carpet detached home with 3 bedrooms/3 full baths/large great room w/frpl/sun room/den/loft/dining room/large eat-in kitchen/2 car garage*First floor master with large bath--separate shower and Jacuzzi tub*large walk-in closet*additional bedroom and study/den/office on first floor*large great room w/cathedral ceilings and gas fireplace*Separate sun room leading out to patio*upstairs is a loft overlooking the great room*3rd bedroom w/3rd bathroom*2 car garage*very active 55+ gated adult community with golf/trails/fitness/Aquatic center/community center and more