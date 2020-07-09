12717 GORDON BOULEVARD

Amenities

Fantastic~Bright inviting 2 bed/2 bath condo with views of the Occoquan River! Newer Carpet, great windows and door that leads to a private balcony. Large open living room/dining area. French doors lead to a den/office or could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Kitchen has beautiful wood floors, gas range and pantry. Public transportation, I-95, shopping and all amenities near-by this is a must see!N ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT.