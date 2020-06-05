10003 FIVE OAKS ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 bed/2.5 bath Colonial in the Heart of Fairfax with lots of privacy! Great Commuter Location. Less than 1 mile to Metro. Family room off of kitchen has wood burning fireplace. Separate living room & dining room. 2 car garage. Walk-out from family room to deck with private back yard. House located on private street.