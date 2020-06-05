3 bed/2.5 bath Colonial in the Heart of Fairfax with lots of privacy! Great Commuter Location. Less than 1 mile to Metro. Family room off of kitchen has wood burning fireplace. Separate living room & dining room. 2 car garage. Walk-out from family room to deck with private back yard. House located on private street.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10003 FIVE OAKS ROAD have any available units?
10003 FIVE OAKS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10003 FIVE OAKS ROAD have?
Some of 10003 FIVE OAKS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10003 FIVE OAKS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10003 FIVE OAKS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.