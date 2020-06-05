All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 10003 FIVE OAKS ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
10003 FIVE OAKS ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10003 FIVE OAKS ROAD

10003 Five Oaks Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10003 Five Oaks Road, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed/2.5 bath Colonial in the Heart of Fairfax with lots of privacy! Great Commuter Location. Less than 1 mile to Metro. Family room off of kitchen has wood burning fireplace. Separate living room & dining room. 2 car garage. Walk-out from family room to deck with private back yard. House located on private street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10003 FIVE OAKS ROAD have any available units?
10003 FIVE OAKS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10003 FIVE OAKS ROAD have?
Some of 10003 FIVE OAKS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10003 FIVE OAKS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10003 FIVE OAKS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10003 FIVE OAKS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 10003 FIVE OAKS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 10003 FIVE OAKS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 10003 FIVE OAKS ROAD offers parking.
Does 10003 FIVE OAKS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10003 FIVE OAKS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10003 FIVE OAKS ROAD have a pool?
No, 10003 FIVE OAKS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 10003 FIVE OAKS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10003 FIVE OAKS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10003 FIVE OAKS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10003 FIVE OAKS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University