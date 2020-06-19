2817 JERMANTOWN ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible elevator gym parking pool garage sauna tennis court

Excellent neighborhood! Convenience galore! Close to Vienna metro and easy commute to Tysons Corner, Dulles Airport. DC. Shopping and restaurants and sought-after Oakmarr Fitness Center are just a walk away. Jogging paths around. Close to Rt 123, 29, 50, I-66. SPACIOUS Bright Freshly Painted UNIT on the 4th floor. Gorgeous floors! Sliding doors from Living room & kitchen. Large MBR w/ walk-in closet.Two other generous size bedrooms and hallway bathroom. Washer/Dryer in Unit,Excellent amenities:Swim.pool, tennis crts,exerc-room,sauna; additional storage in basement, secure entry, elevator. 1 assigned garage space and unlimited parking for your guests. Secure entry. Elevator in building. Excellent schools.