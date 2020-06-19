2817 JERMANTOWN ROAD

Amenities
Excellent neighborhood! Convenience galore! Close to Vienna metro and easy commute to Tysons Corner, Dulles Airport. DC. Shopping and restaurants and sought-after Oakmarr Fitness Center are just a walk away. Jogging paths around. Close to Rt 123, 29, 50, I-66. SPACIOUS Bright Freshly Painted UNIT on the 4th floor. Gorgeous floors! Sliding doors from Living room & kitchen. Large MBR w/ walk-in closet.Two other generous size bedrooms and hallway bathroom. Washer/Dryer in Unit,Excellent amenities:Swim.pool, tennis crts,exerc-room,sauna; additional storage in basement, secure entry, elevator. 1 assigned garage space and unlimited parking for your guests. Secure entry. Elevator in building. Excellent schools.