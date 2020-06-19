All apartments in Oakton
2817 JERMANTOWN ROAD
Last updated January 15 2020 at 1:35 PM

2817 JERMANTOWN ROAD

2817 Jermantown Road · No Longer Available
Location

2817 Jermantown Road, Oakton, VA 22124

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
Excellent neighborhood! Convenience galore! Close to Vienna metro and easy commute to Tysons Corner, Dulles Airport. DC. Shopping and restaurants and sought-after Oakmarr Fitness Center are just a walk away. Jogging paths around. Close to Rt 123, 29, 50, I-66. SPACIOUS Bright Freshly Painted UNIT on the 4th floor. Gorgeous floors! Sliding doors from Living room & kitchen. Large MBR w/ walk-in closet.Two other generous size bedrooms and hallway bathroom. Washer/Dryer in Unit,Excellent amenities:Swim.pool, tennis crts,exerc-room,sauna; additional storage in basement, secure entry, elevator. 1 assigned garage space and unlimited parking for your guests. Secure entry. Elevator in building. Excellent schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 JERMANTOWN ROAD have any available units?
2817 JERMANTOWN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2817 JERMANTOWN ROAD have?
Some of 2817 JERMANTOWN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2817 JERMANTOWN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2817 JERMANTOWN ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 JERMANTOWN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2817 JERMANTOWN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2817 JERMANTOWN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2817 JERMANTOWN ROAD does offer parking.
Does 2817 JERMANTOWN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2817 JERMANTOWN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 JERMANTOWN ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 2817 JERMANTOWN ROAD has a pool.
Does 2817 JERMANTOWN ROAD have accessible units?
Yes, 2817 JERMANTOWN ROAD has accessible units.
Does 2817 JERMANTOWN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2817 JERMANTOWN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
