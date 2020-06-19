9802 BRIGHTLEA DRIVE

Amenities

Available immediately: May and into early June! Location, Location, Location! Gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath split level in sought after Edgelea Woods! Fresh paint. Gleaming hardwood floors in living room. 1 spacious bedroom on main level. Updated ceramic tiled kitchen with granite counters that leads out to a spacious screened-in porch. Fully fenced in rear yard. Upgraded bathrooms. Fireplace in lower level family room. Plenty of parking on over-sided driveway. Near I-66, 123 and metro. Landlord will consider 1 small pet - case-by-case.. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2895) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.