9802 BRIGHTLEA DRIVE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:30 PM

9802 BRIGHTLEA DRIVE

9802 Brightlea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9802 Brightlea Drive, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available immediately: May and into early June! Location, Location, Location! Gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath split level in sought after Edgelea Woods! Fresh paint. Gleaming hardwood floors in living room. 1 spacious bedroom on main level. Updated ceramic tiled kitchen with granite counters that leads out to a spacious screened-in porch. Fully fenced in rear yard. Upgraded bathrooms. Fireplace in lower level family room. Plenty of parking on over-sided driveway. Near I-66, 123 and metro. Landlord will consider 1 small pet - case-by-case.. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2895) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9802 BRIGHTLEA DRIVE have any available units?
9802 BRIGHTLEA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9802 BRIGHTLEA DRIVE have?
Some of 9802 BRIGHTLEA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9802 BRIGHTLEA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9802 BRIGHTLEA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9802 BRIGHTLEA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9802 BRIGHTLEA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 9802 BRIGHTLEA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9802 BRIGHTLEA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9802 BRIGHTLEA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9802 BRIGHTLEA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9802 BRIGHTLEA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9802 BRIGHTLEA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9802 BRIGHTLEA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9802 BRIGHTLEA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9802 BRIGHTLEA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9802 BRIGHTLEA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

