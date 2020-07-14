All apartments in Oakton
2921 CHESHAM STREET

2921 Chesham Street · No Longer Available
Location

2921 Chesham Street, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
guest suite
BEAUTIFUL END UNIT, 2,470 SF. 2 CAR GARAGE TOWN HOME ON A PREMIUM LOT BACKING TO TREES FOR QUIET AND PRIVACY, EASY COMMUTE!, Highly sought after Metrowest Neighborhood , ***Near the Providence Community Center w/ Fitness Center, Classes, ***9 Foot Ceiling, Open Floor plan. Luxurious MBR suite*** Gourmet Kitchen ,Center Island, Granite, Gas Cook-top, UPGRADED Appliances*** Opens to PRIVATE Deck , Huge Lower level with Walkout LANDSCAPED BACKYARD / Guest Suite W/Murphy . LOTS OF UPGRADES. Right at VIENNA METRO. Shops/ Restaurants/ Retail Coming Per Builders Plan. Thoreau MS, Oakton HS. ***Must see ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 CHESHAM STREET have any available units?
2921 CHESHAM STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2921 CHESHAM STREET have?
Some of 2921 CHESHAM STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2921 CHESHAM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2921 CHESHAM STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 CHESHAM STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2921 CHESHAM STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2921 CHESHAM STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2921 CHESHAM STREET offers parking.
Does 2921 CHESHAM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2921 CHESHAM STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 CHESHAM STREET have a pool?
No, 2921 CHESHAM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2921 CHESHAM STREET have accessible units?
No, 2921 CHESHAM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 CHESHAM STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2921 CHESHAM STREET has units with dishwashers.
