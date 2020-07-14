2921 CHESHAM STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage guest suite

BEAUTIFUL END UNIT, 2,470 SF. 2 CAR GARAGE TOWN HOME ON A PREMIUM LOT BACKING TO TREES FOR QUIET AND PRIVACY, EASY COMMUTE!, Highly sought after Metrowest Neighborhood , ***Near the Providence Community Center w/ Fitness Center, Classes, ***9 Foot Ceiling, Open Floor plan. Luxurious MBR suite*** Gourmet Kitchen ,Center Island, Granite, Gas Cook-top, UPGRADED Appliances*** Opens to PRIVATE Deck , Huge Lower level with Walkout LANDSCAPED BACKYARD / Guest Suite W/Murphy . LOTS OF UPGRADES. Right at VIENNA METRO. Shops/ Restaurants/ Retail Coming Per Builders Plan. Thoreau MS, Oakton HS. ***Must see ***