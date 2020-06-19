902 W Ocean View Avenue

Amenities

Willoughby Beach waterfront cottage apartment available now! The home features a main house that is a family home for the property owner, a carriage house, a court-side apartment home, and a beach front apartment home. The beach front apartment is currently available. All utilities are included and this includes cable and internet services. Security deposit is equal to 1-month's rent amount. The apartment has nearly 1200sqft of living space. Wood floors, fireplace, and sauna. Full-size washer and dryer in large laundry room shared with the Courtyard rental. Shared amenities include private landscaped yard with court side deck, beachfront deck, beachfront gazebo, court side patio with patio furniture, and outdoor recreational kitchen that available for BBQ and fish cleaning! On-site parking provided. Apply online at http://www.757rentals.com. No pets permitted. Agent: Kimberly Cox