Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:15 PM

902 W Ocean View Avenue

902 West Ocean View Avenue · (757) 496-1986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

902 West Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23503
Willoughby

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
Willoughby Beach waterfront cottage apartment available now! The home features a main house that is a family home for the property owner, a carriage house, a court-side apartment home, and a beach front apartment home. The beach front apartment is currently available. All utilities are included and this includes cable and internet services. Security deposit is equal to 1-month's rent amount. The apartment has nearly 1200sqft of living space. Wood floors, fireplace, and sauna. Full-size washer and dryer in large laundry room shared with the Courtyard rental. Shared amenities include private landscaped yard with court side deck, beachfront deck, beachfront gazebo, court side patio with patio furniture, and outdoor recreational kitchen that available for BBQ and fish cleaning! On-site parking provided. Apply online at http://www.757rentals.com. No pets permitted. Agent: Kimberly Cox

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 W Ocean View Avenue have any available units?
902 W Ocean View Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 W Ocean View Avenue have?
Some of 902 W Ocean View Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 W Ocean View Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
902 W Ocean View Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 W Ocean View Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 902 W Ocean View Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 902 W Ocean View Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 902 W Ocean View Avenue does offer parking.
Does 902 W Ocean View Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 902 W Ocean View Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 W Ocean View Avenue have a pool?
No, 902 W Ocean View Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 902 W Ocean View Avenue have accessible units?
No, 902 W Ocean View Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 902 W Ocean View Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 W Ocean View Avenue has units with dishwashers.
