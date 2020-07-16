Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9009 Granby Street, Norfolk - Available NOW - Wonderful remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located on Granby Street. Home has new drywall, new recessed lighting, new ceiling fans (with remotes), new bathrooms, new floors, washer and dryer, tank less hot water heater, and new fresh paint. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a gas stove/oven. Enjoy a nice day out on the screened porch or the private backyard that is perfect for hosting guest. Call today for your own private showing!



For more information, to schedule a showing, or to get an application, please visit www.Century21Nachman.com/search-for-rentals/ or call 757-480-2100.



(RLNE5886077)