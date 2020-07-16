All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

9009 Granby Street

9009 Granby Street · (757) 827-1300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9009 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23503
Northside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9009 Granby Street · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1531 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9009 Granby Street, Norfolk - Available NOW - Wonderful remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located on Granby Street. Home has new drywall, new recessed lighting, new ceiling fans (with remotes), new bathrooms, new floors, washer and dryer, tank less hot water heater, and new fresh paint. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a gas stove/oven. Enjoy a nice day out on the screened porch or the private backyard that is perfect for hosting guest. Call today for your own private showing!

For more information, to schedule a showing, or to get an application, please visit www.Century21Nachman.com/search-for-rentals/ or call 757-480-2100.

(RLNE5886077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9009 Granby Street have any available units?
9009 Granby Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 9009 Granby Street have?
Some of 9009 Granby Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9009 Granby Street currently offering any rent specials?
9009 Granby Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9009 Granby Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9009 Granby Street is pet friendly.
Does 9009 Granby Street offer parking?
No, 9009 Granby Street does not offer parking.
Does 9009 Granby Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9009 Granby Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9009 Granby Street have a pool?
No, 9009 Granby Street does not have a pool.
Does 9009 Granby Street have accessible units?
No, 9009 Granby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9009 Granby Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9009 Granby Street does not have units with dishwashers.
