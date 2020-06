Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

CLOSE TO EVMS, NORFOLK SENTARA. Living room, eat-in-kitchen, electric stove, refrigerator, w/w carpets and vinyl throughout. Electric baseboard heat, window a/c, on-site coin-operated laundry facility. One assigned parking space. (NO PETS) Unit 4- 3rd Floor TO VIEW, VISIT THE AVAILABLE PROPERTIES SECTION OF OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.GIFFORDMGMTGROUP.COM. SELECT "VIEW DETAILS" AND THEN SELECT "SCHEDULE SHOWING". FOLLOW THE PROMPTS TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT.