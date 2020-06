Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Bell Farms - Amazing 3 bedroom ranch home on a huge fenced in corner lot! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. Large den in back of the home with custom wall perfect for games and a wood burning fireplace.Large garage with plenty of storage space. Just minutes from shopping, interstates, bases and more! call now to set up your showing. This house wont last long!



(RLNE5779764)