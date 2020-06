Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

One story living with ample living space on a large corner lot. Garage has been converted into a great entertaining area. Be the first to enjoy fresh paint, new carpet, and refinished hardwood floors. Garage is wired for cable. Centrally located. Available for immediate occupancy.