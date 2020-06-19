All apartments in Norfolk
412 Warren Crescent - 4
412 Warren Crescent - 4

412 Warren Cres · (757) 995-5494
Location

412 Warren Cres, Norfolk, VA 23507
Ghent

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 4

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1 BR/1 BA. Charming newly renovated apt. Exposed brick fireplace. Plantation style blinds. Remodeled kitchen including stainless steel range with gas cooktop, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher with granite countertops. Ample closet space. Charming exposed brick in kitchen. All utilities included, except for electricity. Located near Sentara General Hospital, EVMS, Colley Ave, Light Rail and Downtown. Call/email Gracie to schedule a viewing 757-995-5494 or gracie.white17@gmail.com. Soon to be available apartments may be seen at YarowEnterprises.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Warren Crescent - 4 have any available units?
412 Warren Crescent - 4 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 Warren Crescent - 4 have?
Some of 412 Warren Crescent - 4's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Warren Crescent - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
412 Warren Crescent - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Warren Crescent - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 412 Warren Crescent - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 412 Warren Crescent - 4 offer parking?
No, 412 Warren Crescent - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 412 Warren Crescent - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Warren Crescent - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Warren Crescent - 4 have a pool?
No, 412 Warren Crescent - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 412 Warren Crescent - 4 have accessible units?
No, 412 Warren Crescent - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Warren Crescent - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Warren Crescent - 4 has units with dishwashers.
