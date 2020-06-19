412 Warren Crescent - 4

Amenities

1 BR/1 BA. Charming newly renovated apt. Exposed brick fireplace. Plantation style blinds. Remodeled kitchen including stainless steel range with gas cooktop, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher with granite countertops. Ample closet space. Charming exposed brick in kitchen. All utilities included, except for electricity. Located near Sentara General Hospital, EVMS, Colley Ave, Light Rail and Downtown. Call/email Gracie to schedule a viewing 757-995-5494 or gracie.white17@gmail.com. Soon to be available apartments may be seen at YarowEnterprises.com.