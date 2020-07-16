3500 Nottaway Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house located in eastern Norfolk near interstates and bases. This home features an open floor plan and lots of natural light. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinetry. In addition to large bedrooms with walk-in closets, this house also offers a dining room with French doors that could be used as an office, and a fenced-in backyard with a patio. Small dog will be considered with a non-refundable pet fee. Available 8/1/2020.