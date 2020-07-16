All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like 3500 Nottaway Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
3500 Nottaway Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:42 AM

3500 Nottaway Street

3500 Nottaway Street · (757) 482-0171
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3500 Nottaway Street, Norfolk, VA 23513
Estabrook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2138 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house located in eastern Norfolk near interstates and bases. This home features an open floor plan and lots of natural light. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinetry. In addition to large bedrooms with walk-in closets, this house also offers a dining room with French doors that could be used as an office, and a fenced-in backyard with a patio. Small dog will be considered with a non-refundable pet fee. Available 8/1/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 Nottaway Street have any available units?
3500 Nottaway Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 3500 Nottaway Street have?
Some of 3500 Nottaway Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 Nottaway Street currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Nottaway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Nottaway Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3500 Nottaway Street is pet friendly.
Does 3500 Nottaway Street offer parking?
Yes, 3500 Nottaway Street offers parking.
Does 3500 Nottaway Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3500 Nottaway Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Nottaway Street have a pool?
No, 3500 Nottaway Street does not have a pool.
Does 3500 Nottaway Street have accessible units?
No, 3500 Nottaway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Nottaway Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3500 Nottaway Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3500 Nottaway Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colony Point Apartments
901 W. Little Creek Rd.
Norfolk, VA 23505
Metro on Granby Apartments
401 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23510
Park Crescent
6450 Crescent Way
Norfolk, VA 23513
Pembroke Towers
601 Pembroke Ave
Norfolk, VA 23507
Promenade Pointe
6115 Tidewater Dr
Norfolk, VA 23509
Merrimack Landing Apartments & Townhouses
8807 Monitor Way
Norfolk, VA 23503
Botetourt Apartments
500 Botetourt Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
Arlay Point
8600 Glen Myrtle Ave
Norfolk, VA 23505

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VAChesapeake, VANewport News, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VACarrollton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
Larchmont EdgewaterGhent

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity