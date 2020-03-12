1536 W 40th Street

Amenities

8 bedroom house with 5 full bathrooms! Renting to ODU Students. $500-$550 per private bedroom plus utilities. Downstairs features a full kitchen and large rec room/dining area with full bathroom, laundry area, and access to back yard. Convenient to ODU, near football fields on South West corner of campus. Lease includes monthly maintenance visits, free HVAC filter checks and filters, free replacement light bulbs, and general maintenance. Lease starts August 1, 2020, but some rooms are available sooner. Please contact agent directly for showings. Please check or ask about our other listings in the area.