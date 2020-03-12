All apartments in Norfolk
1536 W 40th Street
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:16 PM

1536 W 40th Street

1536 West 40th Street · (757) 467-9555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1536 West 40th Street, Norfolk, VA 23508
Lamberts Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$500

Click to see floorplan

8 Bed · 5 Bath · 3441 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
8 bedroom house with 5 full bathrooms! Renting to ODU Students. $500-$550 per private bedroom plus utilities. Downstairs features a full kitchen and large rec room/dining area with full bathroom, laundry area, and access to back yard. Convenient to ODU, near football fields on South West corner of campus. Lease includes monthly maintenance visits, free HVAC filter checks and filters, free replacement light bulbs, and general maintenance. Lease starts August 1, 2020, but some rooms are available sooner. Please contact agent directly for showings. Please check or ask about our other listings in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1536 W 40th Street have any available units?
1536 W 40th Street has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1536 W 40th Street have?
Some of 1536 W 40th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1536 W 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1536 W 40th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1536 W 40th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1536 W 40th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 1536 W 40th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1536 W 40th Street does offer parking.
Does 1536 W 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1536 W 40th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1536 W 40th Street have a pool?
No, 1536 W 40th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1536 W 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 1536 W 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1536 W 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1536 W 40th Street has units with dishwashers.
