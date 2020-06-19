1408 W 41st St Unit A-B

Amenities
ODUrent offers another great property!
Style:
duplex (up/down)
#A: (down) 4 bed, 2 bath
#B: (up) 4 bed, 2 bath
Lease Dates:
#A: Now/June-5/23/2021 - AVAILABLE
#B: 7/10/2020-7/4/2021 - LEASED!
Features:
Our college favorite duplex, perfect for roommates with 4 large bedrooms
Plenty of closet space
Huge open living room that opens to the kitchen with bar
Walk to Taco Bell, Dunkin Donuts, the library and ODU athletic facilities
Unit A has Wood Plank Flooring
Unit B has Carpet
Security system in both units
Utilities Not Included:
Power – avg $45-$60/person, varies with season
Water – avg $35-$45/person, varies with use
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2071152)