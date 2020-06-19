1408 W 41st St Unit A-B

Amenities

in unit laundry parking air conditioning carpet range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

ODUrent offers another great property!



Style:

duplex (up/down)

#A: (down) 4 bed, 2 bath

#B: (up) 4 bed, 2 bath



Lease Dates:

#A: Now/June-5/23/2021 - AVAILABLE

#B: 7/10/2020-7/4/2021 - LEASED!



Features:

Our college favorite duplex, perfect for roommates with 4 large bedrooms

Plenty of closet space

Huge open living room that opens to the kitchen with bar

Walk to Taco Bell, Dunkin Donuts, the library and ODU athletic facilities

Unit A has Wood Plank Flooring

Unit B has Carpet

Security system in both units



Utilities Not Included:

Power – avg $45-$60/person, varies with season

Water – avg $35-$45/person, varies with use



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2071152)