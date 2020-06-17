All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like 1328 W 40th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
1328 W 40th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1328 W 40th St

1328 West 40th Street · (757) 675-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1328 West 40th Street, Norfolk, VA 23508
Lamberts Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit (ODUrent.com) 1328 A & B · Avail. now

$1,756

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
ODUrent offers another great property!

**SPRING BREAK SPECIAL! $439 PER PERSON!**

Style:
duplex (up/down)
#A: (down) 4 bed, 2 bath
#B: (up) 4 bed, 2 bath

Lease Dates:
#A: 8/21/2020-8/15/2021 | Leased!
#B: 8/21/2020-8/15/2021 | Available

Features:
College Favorite layout! Includes 4 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space, central air/heat, washer/dryer in unit, large living room, massive kitchen with breakfast bar and off street parking. Carpet flooring in both units. (security system in both units)

Utilities Not Included:
Power - avg $45-$60/person, varies with season
Water - avg $35-$45/person, varies with use

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2071076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 W 40th St have any available units?
1328 W 40th St has a unit available for $1,756 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1328 W 40th St have?
Some of 1328 W 40th St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 W 40th St currently offering any rent specials?
1328 W 40th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 W 40th St pet-friendly?
No, 1328 W 40th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 1328 W 40th St offer parking?
Yes, 1328 W 40th St does offer parking.
Does 1328 W 40th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1328 W 40th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 W 40th St have a pool?
No, 1328 W 40th St does not have a pool.
Does 1328 W 40th St have accessible units?
No, 1328 W 40th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 W 40th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 W 40th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1328 W 40th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Virginia Building
101 West Plume Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
North Shore Gardens Apartments
7701 Enfield Ave
Norfolk, VA 23505
Mission College
1300 Lead St
Norfolk, VA 23504
Park Towne Apartments
3857 Flowerfield Rd
Norfolk, VA 23518
Pembroke Towers
601 Pembroke Ave
Norfolk, VA 23507
University Apartments
5801 Lowery Rd
Norfolk, VA 23502
The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes
1600 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23517
The Loraine Apartments
245 Granby Street
Norfolk, VA 23510

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
GhentColonial Place Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity