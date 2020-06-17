1328 W 40th St

Amenities

in unit laundry parking air conditioning carpet range oven

ODUrent offers another great property!



**SPRING BREAK SPECIAL! $439 PER PERSON!**



Style:

duplex (up/down)

#A: (down) 4 bed, 2 bath

#B: (up) 4 bed, 2 bath



Lease Dates:

#A: 8/21/2020-8/15/2021 | Leased!

#B: 8/21/2020-8/15/2021 | Available



Features:

College Favorite layout! Includes 4 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space, central air/heat, washer/dryer in unit, large living room, massive kitchen with breakfast bar and off street parking. Carpet flooring in both units. (security system in both units)



Utilities Not Included:

Power - avg $45-$60/person, varies with season

Water - avg $35-$45/person, varies with use



No Pets Allowed



