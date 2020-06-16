1268 W. Ocean View Ave D

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1286 W. Ocean View Ave Unit A Norfolk, VA 23503 - Property Id: 28997



2 Master Bedroom & Bath Condo just renovated, with another 1/2 Bath downstairs. This unit is on the beach. Beach View from Bedroom & balcony. Private parking space. Beach living @ Willoughby. This is centrally located near the interstate & close to the bases. Brand new cabinets, granite counter tops, and renovated bathrooms. Beach living all year around. Water included in Rent. Beautiful sunrises & sunsets

