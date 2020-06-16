All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like 1268 W. Ocean View Ave D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
1268 W. Ocean View Ave D
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1268 W. Ocean View Ave D

1268 West Ocean View Avenue · (757) 718-0025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1268 West Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23503
Willoughby

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit D · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1122 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1286 W. Ocean View Ave Unit A Norfolk, VA 23503 - Property Id: 28997

2 Master Bedroom & Bath Condo just renovated, with another 1/2 Bath downstairs. This unit is on the beach. Beach View from Bedroom & balcony. Private parking space. Beach living @ Willoughby. This is centrally located near the interstate & close to the bases. Brand new cabinets, granite counter tops, and renovated bathrooms. Beach living all year around. Water included in Rent. Beautiful sunrises & sunsets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/28997
Property Id 28997

(RLNE5837479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1268 W. Ocean View Ave D have any available units?
1268 W. Ocean View Ave D has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1268 W. Ocean View Ave D have?
Some of 1268 W. Ocean View Ave D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1268 W. Ocean View Ave D currently offering any rent specials?
1268 W. Ocean View Ave D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1268 W. Ocean View Ave D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1268 W. Ocean View Ave D is pet friendly.
Does 1268 W. Ocean View Ave D offer parking?
Yes, 1268 W. Ocean View Ave D does offer parking.
Does 1268 W. Ocean View Ave D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1268 W. Ocean View Ave D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1268 W. Ocean View Ave D have a pool?
No, 1268 W. Ocean View Ave D does not have a pool.
Does 1268 W. Ocean View Ave D have accessible units?
No, 1268 W. Ocean View Ave D does not have accessible units.
Does 1268 W. Ocean View Ave D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1268 W. Ocean View Ave D has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1268 W. Ocean View Ave D?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colony Point Apartments
901 W. Little Creek Rd.
Norfolk, VA 23505
University Apartments
5801 Lowery Rd
Norfolk, VA 23502
Hampton Creek Apartments
1612 W Little Creek Rd
Norfolk, VA 23505
East Beach Marina Apartments
4921 Pretty Lake Ave
Norfolk, VA 23518
Walkers Chase Townhomes
8581 Tidewater Dr
Norfolk, VA 23503
River House
4253 Llewellyn Ave
Norfolk, VA 23504
Botetourt Apartments
500 Botetourt Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes
1600 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23517

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
GhentColonial Place Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity