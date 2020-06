Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Property located on a dead-end street surrounded by trees and beautiful new homes! New zoned mini-splits offer you control over heat/AC throughout the home. Brand new floors on both levels and boasts full second bathroom! Shed with power in the backyard and new hot water heater. The newly designed kitchen offers easy flow and includes a new refrigerator and range! Washer and dryer hookup.