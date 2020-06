Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool tennis court

675 Todd Trail, Newport News- Available NOW -

Large 2 bedroom town home in community with pool and tennis court. 2.5 baths, laundry room with washer/dryer. Stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, fireplace & deck. Nearby Shopping & Interstate. Don't miss out on this home.



For more information, to schedule a showing, or to get an application, please visit www.Century21Nachman.com/search-for-rentals/ or call 757-913-5603.



No Pets Allowed



