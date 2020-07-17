All apartments in Newport News
288 Nantucket Place
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

288 Nantucket Place

288 Nantucket Place · (757) 755-8015
Location

288 Nantucket Place, Newport News, VA 23606
Bernard Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful condo is located in central Newport News, adjacent to Oyster Point, and close to Towner Center. This second-floor unit has two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with stylish ceramic tile. The living room is very open with access to a balcony. Fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar opens to the living room.
Small pets are allowed (25 lbs and under) with a $350 non-refundable pet fee.

As part of our Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program, HVAC filters will regularly be delivered to your doorstep This saves 5-15% on your energy bill. This will be an additional $20 per month.

*Rent includes water/sewer/trash. The tenant will be responsible for electric and gas

Rent $1,100 Application Fee $40 Security Deposit $1,100

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 288 Nantucket Place have any available units?
288 Nantucket Place has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
Is 288 Nantucket Place currently offering any rent specials?
288 Nantucket Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 288 Nantucket Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 288 Nantucket Place is pet friendly.
Does 288 Nantucket Place offer parking?
No, 288 Nantucket Place does not offer parking.
Does 288 Nantucket Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 288 Nantucket Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 288 Nantucket Place have a pool?
No, 288 Nantucket Place does not have a pool.
Does 288 Nantucket Place have accessible units?
No, 288 Nantucket Place does not have accessible units.
Does 288 Nantucket Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 288 Nantucket Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 288 Nantucket Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 288 Nantucket Place has units with air conditioning.
