288 Nantucket Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful condo is located in central Newport News, adjacent to Oyster Point, and close to Towner Center. This second-floor unit has two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with stylish ceramic tile. The living room is very open with access to a balcony. Fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar opens to the living room.

Small pets are allowed (25 lbs and under) with a $350 non-refundable pet fee.



As part of our Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program, HVAC filters will regularly be delivered to your doorstep This saves 5-15% on your energy bill. This will be an additional $20 per month.



*Rent includes water/sewer/trash. The tenant will be responsible for electric and gas



Rent $1,100 Application Fee $40 Security Deposit $1,100