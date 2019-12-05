Nicely remodeled 3 bedroom townhome with 3.5 bathrooms!! 2 master-suites upstairs with remodeled bathrooms. New paint. granite counters, lighting, and SS appliances. This home is a real must see! Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16122 TACONIC CIRCLE have any available units?
16122 TACONIC CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 16122 TACONIC CIRCLE have?
Some of 16122 TACONIC CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16122 TACONIC CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
16122 TACONIC CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.