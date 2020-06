9251 WOOD VIOLET COURT

Amenities

NO SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME .Nearly BRAND NEW 3 Level Contemporary OPEN CONCEPT 3 BR 3.5 BA Town House with ATTACHED GARAGE & Driveway Parking --- WALK TO METRO!*** FURNISHED & MOVE IN READY!!!***HARDWOOD FLOORS, Large GOURMET KITCHEN w/ISLAND & STAINLESS STEEL Appliances & GRANITE Counters*** MASTER BATH EN SUITE***Walk In Level BEDROOM and FULL BATH***TALL CEILINGS w/QUALITY Fit and Finish***COVERED PATIO W/ Outdoor Furniture*** PRIVATE LOCATION all within walking distance of the VIENNA METRO (less than a mile)*** New community close to SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, Route 66, Route 495 Beltway. Minutes from MOSAIC DISTRICT. GORGEOUS & Turn Key Ready!!!