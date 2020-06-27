All apartments in Merrifield
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

8910 BLUEGATE DRIVE

8910 Bluegate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8910 Bluegate Drive, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated with /new appliances and carpet this week! This Luxury Oversized Colonial-Split with Great Room addition located between two METRO stations! New Roof / Windows / Paint / All LED lighting! Freshly painted and ready now! The home is awesome for entertaining as there is ample parking and large rooms that flow well. It also works well for extended family as there is a lower bedroom with direct bath access. Original Owners have maintained and upgraded this home with care. Come see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8910 BLUEGATE DRIVE have any available units?
8910 BLUEGATE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
Is 8910 BLUEGATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8910 BLUEGATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8910 BLUEGATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8910 BLUEGATE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 8910 BLUEGATE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8910 BLUEGATE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8910 BLUEGATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8910 BLUEGATE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8910 BLUEGATE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8910 BLUEGATE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8910 BLUEGATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8910 BLUEGATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8910 BLUEGATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8910 BLUEGATE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8910 BLUEGATE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8910 BLUEGATE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
