8910 BLUEGATE DRIVE

Updated with /new appliances and carpet this week! This Luxury Oversized Colonial-Split with Great Room addition located between two METRO stations! New Roof / Windows / Paint / All LED lighting! Freshly painted and ready now! The home is awesome for entertaining as there is ample parking and large rooms that flow well. It also works well for extended family as there is a lower bedroom with direct bath access. Original Owners have maintained and upgraded this home with care. Come see for yourself!