Home
/
Merrifield, VA
/
8841 Royal Doulton Ln
Last updated August 5 2019 at 1:17 PM

8841 Royal Doulton Ln

8841 Royal Doulton Lane · No Longer Available
Merrifield
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
Location

8841 Royal Doulton Lane, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Lots of Light, Close to Metro and Shopping - Property Id: 140567

3 Level End Unit Townhome in Barkley
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths
2 car garage
Kitchen with granite counter tops, recessed lighting, pantry. Opens to eat in kitchen area and dining room.
Fenced brick patio
Hardwood floors on the main level. Heated floor in the lower level
Upper level laundry
Large master bedroom with large walk in closet
Master bathroom with separate soaking tub and shower
Newly painted interior
Built in desk in upstairs hallway
Lower level rec room/theatre room
Ceiling fans in all bedrooms
2nd bedroom has walk in closet
Honeycomb blinds in master bath and bedroom
L-shaped double vanity in the master bathroom
thermostat for floor
Verizon Fios wired
Keypad access outside garage door
Lots of natural light
2 story foyer area
Light and open floor plan
Short distance to Tysons Corner
Less than 2 miles to Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro Less than 2 miles to the Mosaic District
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140567p
Property Id 140567

(RLNE5045963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8841 Royal Doulton Ln have any available units?
8841 Royal Doulton Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 8841 Royal Doulton Ln have?
Some of 8841 Royal Doulton Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8841 Royal Doulton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8841 Royal Doulton Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8841 Royal Doulton Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8841 Royal Doulton Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8841 Royal Doulton Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8841 Royal Doulton Ln offers parking.
Does 8841 Royal Doulton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8841 Royal Doulton Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8841 Royal Doulton Ln have a pool?
No, 8841 Royal Doulton Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8841 Royal Doulton Ln have accessible units?
No, 8841 Royal Doulton Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8841 Royal Doulton Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8841 Royal Doulton Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 8841 Royal Doulton Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8841 Royal Doulton Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
