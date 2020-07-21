8841 Royal Doulton Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

3 Level End Unit Townhome in Barkley

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths

2 car garage

Kitchen with granite counter tops, recessed lighting, pantry. Opens to eat in kitchen area and dining room.

Fenced brick patio

Hardwood floors on the main level. Heated floor in the lower level

Upper level laundry

Large master bedroom with large walk in closet

Master bathroom with separate soaking tub and shower

Newly painted interior

Built in desk in upstairs hallway

Lower level rec room/theatre room

Ceiling fans in all bedrooms

2nd bedroom has walk in closet

Honeycomb blinds in master bath and bedroom

L-shaped double vanity in the master bathroom

thermostat for floor

Verizon Fios wired

Keypad access outside garage door

Lots of natural light

2 story foyer area

Light and open floor plan

Short distance to Tysons Corner

Less than 2 miles to Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro Less than 2 miles to the Mosaic District

