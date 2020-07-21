8841 Royal Doulton Ln

Amenities
Lots of Light, Close to Metro and Shopping - Property Id: 140567
3 Level End Unit Townhome in Barkley
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths
2 car garage
Kitchen with granite counter tops, recessed lighting, pantry. Opens to eat in kitchen area and dining room.
Fenced brick patio
Hardwood floors on the main level. Heated floor in the lower level
Upper level laundry
Large master bedroom with large walk in closet
Master bathroom with separate soaking tub and shower
Newly painted interior
Built in desk in upstairs hallway
Lower level rec room/theatre room
Ceiling fans in all bedrooms
2nd bedroom has walk in closet
Honeycomb blinds in master bath and bedroom
L-shaped double vanity in the master bathroom
thermostat for floor
Verizon Fios wired
Keypad access outside garage door
Lots of natural light
2 story foyer area
Light and open floor plan
Short distance to Tysons Corner
Less than 2 miles to Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro Less than 2 miles to the Mosaic District
Property Id 140567
(RLNE5045963)