Home
/
Merrifield, VA
/
8811 Blue Royale Lane
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

8811 Blue Royale Lane

8811 Blue Royale Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8811 Blue Royale Ln, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
8811 Blue Royale Lane - Property Id: 127901

Immaculate 4BR/3.5BA Townhouse w/2-Car Garage. Kitchen w/Granite Counters, SS Appliances, Breakfast bar for entertaining and lots of natural light. Dining room overlooks Living Room which opens to spacious deck with stairs to fenced in yard. Location doesn't get much better than this! Close to Vienna/Fairfax, Dunn Loring and the new Tysons silver line METRO, I-66, Major Routes, Tysons Corner, Mosaic District/Merrifield and DC. Pets case-by-case, 24 month min. lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/127901p
Property Id 127901

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5109594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8811 Blue Royale Lane have any available units?
8811 Blue Royale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 8811 Blue Royale Lane have?
Some of 8811 Blue Royale Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8811 Blue Royale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8811 Blue Royale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8811 Blue Royale Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8811 Blue Royale Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8811 Blue Royale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8811 Blue Royale Lane offers parking.
Does 8811 Blue Royale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8811 Blue Royale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8811 Blue Royale Lane have a pool?
No, 8811 Blue Royale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8811 Blue Royale Lane have accessible units?
No, 8811 Blue Royale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8811 Blue Royale Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8811 Blue Royale Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8811 Blue Royale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8811 Blue Royale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
