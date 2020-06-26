Amenities
8811 Blue Royale Lane - Property Id: 127901
Immaculate 4BR/3.5BA Townhouse w/2-Car Garage. Kitchen w/Granite Counters, SS Appliances, Breakfast bar for entertaining and lots of natural light. Dining room overlooks Living Room which opens to spacious deck with stairs to fenced in yard. Location doesn't get much better than this! Close to Vienna/Fairfax, Dunn Loring and the new Tysons silver line METRO, I-66, Major Routes, Tysons Corner, Mosaic District/Merrifield and DC. Pets case-by-case, 24 month min. lease.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5109594)