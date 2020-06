Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

This lovely home has been completely updated a couple of years ago, new stainless appliances and cabinets, granite countertop, new carpet and hardwood floor. Only 15 mins walk to Dunn Loring Metro and to Mosaic District with movie theater and restaurants and shops. Quite neighborhood with 2 reserved parkings. Available May 31st. Good credit only, prefer long term lease. No pets and no smoking.