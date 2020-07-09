8567 DELLWAY LANE

Amenities

Available February 15th! Great Location! Close to all major highways. Walking distance to Dunn Loring Metro and to Mosaic District, shopping, movies. Ready to move in! 3 finished levels townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. New carpet. New paint. Fireplace in basement with walkout Basement! and fully fenced backyard. Nice and quiet community. Wonderful community with Tennis court and playground for kids! Plenty of Parking spaces! Please park in reserve space # 71, 2 reserved parking's, Plenty of visitor parking spaces. No pets please!