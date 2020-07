Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

4 level, two car garage townhome in safe and quiet neighborhood available for rent beginning 2/2019 ; 12 month or greater lease term. Four bedrooms, three and one half bath , basement with laundry room, eat in kitchen with granite countertops, hardwood throughout except for 3 out of the 4 bedrooms.



Right off of Gallows Rd and across from Sweetwater Tavern. Also off of Rt 50, Rt 29, 495, 7 minutes to Tyson’s, and less than 1 mile from Fairfax hospital.