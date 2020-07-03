All apartments in Merrifield
Find more places like 8131 QUINN TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merrifield, VA
/
8131 QUINN TERRACE
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:15 PM

8131 QUINN TERRACE

8131 Quinn Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Merrifield
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8131 Quinn Terrace, Merrifield, VA 22180
Merrifield

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Here's a rare chance to snag a recently renovated (2018) luxury home that's walking distance to Metro & only minutes to the Beltway. This stately brick, three level, townhome has a truly spectacular interior with high ceilings and stylish luxury throughout. The truly amazing kitchen features granite countertops, island, updated lighting, and stainless steel appliances, The main level has a stylish open floor plan that lends itself to elegant living. A two car garage with automatic garage door opener offers convenience and safety. The deck and patio are perfect for outdoor entertaining or relaxing. The family room has built-in shelves and a cozy fireplace. You'll find three large bedrooms on the top level including an incredibly spacious master bedroom and master bath. This home will not disappoint! *****Applicants should have excellent credit & a maximum of two incomes to qualify. Sorry, but NO pets or smoking permitted. Two year lease is preferred. Only virtual tours provided until after application is accepted. Applicant may see home in person prior to signing lease.******

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8131 QUINN TERRACE have any available units?
8131 QUINN TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 8131 QUINN TERRACE have?
Some of 8131 QUINN TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8131 QUINN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
8131 QUINN TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8131 QUINN TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 8131 QUINN TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 8131 QUINN TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 8131 QUINN TERRACE offers parking.
Does 8131 QUINN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8131 QUINN TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8131 QUINN TERRACE have a pool?
No, 8131 QUINN TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 8131 QUINN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 8131 QUINN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8131 QUINN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8131 QUINN TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8131 QUINN TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8131 QUINN TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave
Merrifield, VA 22042
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave
Merrifield, VA 22042
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl
Merrifield, VA 22031
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave
Merrifield, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Merrifield 1 BedroomsMerrifield 2 Bedrooms
Merrifield Apartments with GarageMerrifield Apartments with Pool
Merrifield Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VA
Lincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University