8131 QUINN TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Here's a rare chance to snag a recently renovated (2018) luxury home that's walking distance to Metro & only minutes to the Beltway. This stately brick, three level, townhome has a truly spectacular interior with high ceilings and stylish luxury throughout. The truly amazing kitchen features granite countertops, island, updated lighting, and stainless steel appliances, The main level has a stylish open floor plan that lends itself to elegant living. A two car garage with automatic garage door opener offers convenience and safety. The deck and patio are perfect for outdoor entertaining or relaxing. The family room has built-in shelves and a cozy fireplace. You'll find three large bedrooms on the top level including an incredibly spacious master bedroom and master bath. This home will not disappoint! *****Applicants should have excellent credit & a maximum of two incomes to qualify. Sorry, but NO pets or smoking permitted. Two year lease is preferred. Only virtual tours provided until after application is accepted. Applicant may see home in person prior to signing lease.******