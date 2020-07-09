3189 Stonehurst Drive, Merrifield, VA 22031 Merrifield
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This townhouse has TWO LARGE MASTER BEDROOMS. Each master bedroom has its own private bathroom. Completely renovated townhouse has kitchen with New quartz counter tops and stainless appliances. adjacent to sunny dining room. Stunning Hardwood floors throughout and large brick fireplace in rec room with bar that walks out to fenced in stone patio. Convenient to Nutley Street Metro and Mosaic district shopping and restaurants. Storage Room/Laundry Room in lower level as well. Landlord will do 12 months lease but prefers two year lease and will not increase rent in second year. Good credit required and No Smoking in home. Available 5/20. Easy to see!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3189 STONEHURST DRIVE have any available units?
3189 STONEHURST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 3189 STONEHURST DRIVE have?
Some of 3189 STONEHURST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3189 STONEHURST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3189 STONEHURST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.