All apartments in Merrifield
Find more places like 3189 STONEHURST DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merrifield, VA
/
3189 STONEHURST DRIVE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

3189 STONEHURST DRIVE

3189 Stonehurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Merrifield
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3189 Stonehurst Drive, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This townhouse has TWO LARGE MASTER BEDROOMS. Each master bedroom has its own private bathroom. Completely renovated townhouse has kitchen with New quartz counter tops and stainless appliances. adjacent to sunny dining room. Stunning Hardwood floors throughout and large brick fireplace in rec room with bar that walks out to fenced in stone patio. Convenient to Nutley Street Metro and Mosaic district shopping and restaurants. Storage Room/Laundry Room in lower level as well. Landlord will do 12 months lease but prefers two year lease and will not increase rent in second year. Good credit required and No Smoking in home. Available 5/20. Easy to see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3189 STONEHURST DRIVE have any available units?
3189 STONEHURST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 3189 STONEHURST DRIVE have?
Some of 3189 STONEHURST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3189 STONEHURST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3189 STONEHURST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3189 STONEHURST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3189 STONEHURST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 3189 STONEHURST DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3189 STONEHURST DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3189 STONEHURST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3189 STONEHURST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3189 STONEHURST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3189 STONEHURST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3189 STONEHURST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3189 STONEHURST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3189 STONEHURST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3189 STONEHURST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3189 STONEHURST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3189 STONEHURST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl
Merrifield, VA 22031
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave
Merrifield, VA 22031
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave
Merrifield, VA 22042
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave
Merrifield, VA 22042

Similar Pages

Merrifield 1 BedroomsMerrifield 2 Bedrooms
Merrifield Apartments with GarageMerrifield Apartments with Pool
Merrifield Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VA
Lincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University