3189 STONEHURST DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

This townhouse has TWO LARGE MASTER BEDROOMS. Each master bedroom has its own private bathroom. Completely renovated townhouse has kitchen with New quartz counter tops and stainless appliances. adjacent to sunny dining room. Stunning Hardwood floors throughout and large brick fireplace in rec room with bar that walks out to fenced in stone patio. Convenient to Nutley Street Metro and Mosaic district shopping and restaurants. Storage Room/Laundry Room in lower level as well. Landlord will do 12 months lease but prefers two year lease and will not increase rent in second year. Good credit required and No Smoking in home. Available 5/20. Easy to see!!