3151 BABASHAW CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

$55/applicant, must be approved to present application to owner. Amazing Location - close to Vienna Metro, 495, 66, restaurants, grocery, Mosaic, Tyson's and much more! 3 Bdrm, 2.5 Bath TH with open floor plan and plenty of natural light. Sliding Glass door open to fenced private patio. Upstairs laundry with 1 year young washer & dryer. Oversized two car garage. New exterior siding & 1 year young refrigerator in kitchen. Pets, case by case basis, please inquire with agent. Virtual tour is available, please contact agent.Please be COVID-19 Friendly - Anyone entering the home wear face masks, use wipes or hand sanitizer and please remove shoes before entering the house.