Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:52 PM

3151 BABASHAW CT

3151 Babashaw Court · No Longer Available
Location

3151 Babashaw Court, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$55/applicant, must be approved to present application to owner. Amazing Location - close to Vienna Metro, 495, 66, restaurants, grocery, Mosaic, Tyson's and much more! 3 Bdrm, 2.5 Bath TH with open floor plan and plenty of natural light. Sliding Glass door open to fenced private patio. Upstairs laundry with 1 year young washer & dryer. Oversized two car garage. New exterior siding & 1 year young refrigerator in kitchen. Pets, case by case basis, please inquire with agent. Virtual tour is available, please contact agent.Please be COVID-19 Friendly - Anyone entering the home wear face masks, use wipes or hand sanitizer and please remove shoes before entering the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

