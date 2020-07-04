All apartments in Merrifield
3121 Covington St

3121 Covington Street · No Longer Available
Location

3121 Covington Street, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Pristine Fairfax Contemporary Home - As if curb appeal isn't enough sense of pride, you get to kick off your shoes on gleaming hardwood floors throughout, surrounded by pristine walls. Of course, if you take advantage of your own parking spaces in the back, you'll be sneaking right into your private fenced yard and even closer to the kitchen, instead of the front door. Speaking of the kitchen, it's as beautiful as it is functional for grabbing quick snacks or preparing full meals to enjoy seated at the dining table. (Laundry room nearby is an added convenience). When you retreat from the living room at night, you get your choice of the master suite with its own bath and walk in closet, or two other sunny bedrooms (all cooled be ceiling fans) with another sparkling bath to share. All of this is ready for you to move right in and breathe easy, and when life gets back to normal, enjoy the walk to nearby shopping and Vienna metro just 1.7 miles away! Not to mention all the commute options with quick access to everything. Welcome Home!

(RLNE5693820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 Covington St have any available units?
3121 Covington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 3121 Covington St have?
Some of 3121 Covington St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3121 Covington St currently offering any rent specials?
3121 Covington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 Covington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3121 Covington St is pet friendly.
Does 3121 Covington St offer parking?
Yes, 3121 Covington St offers parking.
Does 3121 Covington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3121 Covington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 Covington St have a pool?
No, 3121 Covington St does not have a pool.
Does 3121 Covington St have accessible units?
No, 3121 Covington St does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 Covington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3121 Covington St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3121 Covington St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3121 Covington St does not have units with air conditioning.

