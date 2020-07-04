3121 Covington St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Pristine Fairfax Contemporary Home - As if curb appeal isn't enough sense of pride, you get to kick off your shoes on gleaming hardwood floors throughout, surrounded by pristine walls. Of course, if you take advantage of your own parking spaces in the back, you'll be sneaking right into your private fenced yard and even closer to the kitchen, instead of the front door. Speaking of the kitchen, it's as beautiful as it is functional for grabbing quick snacks or preparing full meals to enjoy seated at the dining table. (Laundry room nearby is an added convenience). When you retreat from the living room at night, you get your choice of the master suite with its own bath and walk in closet, or two other sunny bedrooms (all cooled be ceiling fans) with another sparkling bath to share. All of this is ready for you to move right in and breathe easy, and when life gets back to normal, enjoy the walk to nearby shopping and Vienna metro just 1.7 miles away! Not to mention all the commute options with quick access to everything. Welcome Home!



(RLNE5693820)