Amenities

granite counters pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful Contemporary Townhome in Heart of Fairfax - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this nice cozy home. Come check out this awesome 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom palace that not only looks amazing but feels like a true home base. Ton of natural lights beaming through the rear sliding door. Kitchen is in excellent condition with granite counters & nice appliances. PLEASE TEXT 571-306-3006 TEXT TEXT TEXT, please include the property address in text.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5637650)